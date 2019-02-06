Barcelona players to wear shirts with Chinese names for Copa Del Rey clash with Real Madrid

Barcelona will head to the Copa Del Rey clash against Real Madrid full of confidence, and will also be wearing shirts displaying player names in Chinese.

The move has been sanctioned by the club in order to commemorate Chinese New Year, and to give their fans something special on the occasion, Sportskeeda have reported.

Barcelona want to establish themselves as major players in Asia, and ensured they do so by issuing a statement explaining the Chinese names on jerseys.

“This action is added to the video of congratulation for the Chinese New Year that was made by the club and released this Monday, with the participation of first team players Leo Messi, Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Samuel Umtiti,” the statement read.

“This year is also an important one for the strategy of establishment of Barca in China, which will experience its most important moment next summer when the first team will visit China and Japan on their pre-season tour.”

The Copa Clasico promises to be an exciting outing for fans in attendance, and now more so Chinese Barcelona fans who will have a vested interest in the game.