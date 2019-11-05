Argentina 2020 away kit leaked – here’s what Lionel Messi and Co will wear during Copa America

Argentina and Colombia will jointly host the Copa America in 2020, with both teams looking to end their international trophy drought. Lionel Messi and company will be motivated especially, given their recent record in the competition. And now, leaks reveal what they will don as they challenge for the continental trophy.

Argentina’s away kit for the 2020 Copa America has leaked online. As reported by Footy Headlines, the Albiceleste will don a dark blue away shirt with a pattern during their ‘away’ matches.

Here’s what the kit looks like:

The Argentina away kit for the 2020 season, which they will also wear during the Copa America, will feature a unique shade of blue, along with a pattern across the front and back. Light blue stripes on the shoulders and on the cuffs will complete the look. The shorts and socks are expected to be similar in colour.

Lionel Messi and Co will don the new away kit at Copa America 2020, set to take place in Argentina and Colombia during the summer months next year. The Albicelsete will hope for a change of luck on their own grounds, after suffering heartache for three editions back-to-back.

Argentina made it all the way to the final of the 2015 and 2016 Copa America, only to lose to Chile on both occasions. Their most recent campaign in 2019 ended with them finishing third in the competition, beating rivals Chile for the same.