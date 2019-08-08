Manchester City star fined $30,000 by CONMEBOL after Lionel Messi for Copa America outburst

It has been understood that Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus of Brazil will be suspended from the national team for two months for his alleged outburst in the recently-concluded Copa America. Jesus will also have to pay a fine of $30,000 for his offence.

It is Jack Lang, a football writer for The Athletic (UK) who reported the situation. Check out his tweet right here:

Gabriel Jesus suspended for two months (from international games) and fined $30,000 by CONMEBOL for his reaction to being sent off in Copa América final — Jack Lang (@jacklang) August 7, 2019

Gabriel Jesus was sent off after a second yellow card in the Copa America final against Peru, at around the 70-minute mark.

The Manchester City protested the decision with hand gestures directed at the referee before kicking at the video assistant referee (VAR) feed on the sidelines – which in turn has forced the CONMEBOL to suspend and fine him now.

The Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) and Jesus can still appeal the decision, according to the Washington Post.

If the punishment stands, the 22-year-old will miss Brazil’s friendlies against Colombia and Peru in September. He could also be sidelined for another two matches in October, as reported by the American news agency.

Earlier, Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi was also banned by the CONMEBOL for his “corruption” comments directed at the Copa America.

He also blasted the officiating at the competition following Argentina’s semi-final loss to hosts Brazil, before then suggesting referees and the VAR would favour Tite’s men against Peru in the final, which the Selecao won 3-1.