Lionel Messi handed one-match suspension and $1,500 fine for refereeing comments in the 2019 Copa America

Argentina superstar and their national team captain Lionel Messi has been awarded a suspension for one match after his refereeing comments in the recently-concluded 2019 Copa America. He will also have to pay a fine of $1,500 as additional punishment.

The decision was taken by CONMEBOL on 23rd July after the disciplinary committee of the organization met together to discuss the issue. In case you did not know, Messi has been punished for his comments against the refereeing in the Copa America, which left the organization in distaste.

Take a look at the official announcement on Messi’s punishment by the CONMEBOL, right here:

“The Single Judge of the Disciplinary Tribunal,

RESOLVES

1st. CONFIRM the automatic suspension match imposed on the player LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI not agreeing on any additional suspension match. This sanction must be complied with in accordance with Article 74.2 b) of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Regulation.

2nd. IMPOSE to Mr LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI a fine of USD 1,500 (ONE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED US DOLLARS), pursuant to Article 12.6 of the Disciplinary Regulation. The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by your Association for participation and/or prizes.

3rd. NOTIFY and complied with filing.

There is no appeal against this decision.

Amarilis Belisario,

Vice President,

Discipline Court.”

Speaking after Argentina’s 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the semi-final, Messi had slammed the referee who officiated the game, calling him “crazy” for the decisions he took – one of them being the denial of Argentina’s sure penalty after Sergio Aguero was fouled inside the Brazil penalty box.

Later, in the third-place playoff game, the 32-year-old received a red card for getting involved in a slight tiff with Gary Medel of Chile and had to hit the dressing room showers much before the match actually ended. Though Argentina won the game, Messi still accused the CONMEBOL of corruption and even refused to accept his third-place medal.