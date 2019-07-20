Brazil star Gabriel Jesus slams “hot-headed” Lionel Messi for Copa America 2019 outburst

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has slammed Argentina superstar Lionel Messi for his outburst following his side’s exit from Copa America 2019.

Messi’s Argentina had bowed out of the South American continental showpiece after suffering a 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Brazil with Jesus and Firmino scoring the goals for the winners.

Things turned more controversial after Messi was sent off before half time in their third-place play-off against Chile which the Argentines managed to win 2-1 to take the bronze medal.

“We don’t have to be part of this corruption. The lack of respect that they have showed us throughout this tournament. Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don’t allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit. I think the cup is fixed for Brazil,” Messi had said after the result.

Now, Brazilian attacker Jesus has come out and slammed Messi for those comments.

“I was upset with Messi because I see him as intelligent and the best in the world. We worked a lot during this match as much as he did, and just because things didn’t go well he couldn’t devalue our work,” the Manchester City star told Esporte Interativo.

“It was unfortunate, but it must have been hot-headed because he is not someone we see in controversy. Now that he is more cold headed, I hope he will reflect and realise that the things he complained were nothing,” the 22-year-old striker said.

“It was very important for us to win the competition in Brazil and keep the tradition of being victorious every time the Copa America is hosted by us,” Jesus said about the significance of Brazil’s success.