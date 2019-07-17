Reports: Lionel Messi signs petition to have Copa America red card revoked but in danger of 2-year ban

Lionel Messi, along with the Argentinian FA, has reportedly signed a petition to have his Copa America red card revoked – but may have to deal with a sobering reality that he could be absent from international football for a long time.

Argentina’s La Nacion outlet claims that the country’s FA has written a letter to CONMEBOL to have Lionel Messi’s red card revoked. Messi himself has co-signed the petition.

In case the sending-off is still upheld, Argentina want the ban to be reduced to just one game.

However, reports suggest that Lionel Messi’s comments that suggested corruption and malpractice within the CONMEBOL to rig Copa America towards a Brazil victory could have farther reaching consequences.

The Barcelona star may even face up to two years on the sideline should he be banned from international football for his outburst.

Messi was critical of refereeing in the tournament after Argentina exited to a controversial 2-0 loss to Brazil in the semifinal and didn’t hold back at all after he was sent off against Chile in the 3rd/4th placing match.

“I did not want to be part of this corruption. We shouldn’t have to be part of this disrespect we suffered during the Copa America.

“We could have gone further, but we weren’t allowed into the final. Corruption, referees and all the rest stopped people from enjoying the football,” he said.

