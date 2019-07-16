Argentine sport court turns on Lionel Messi; asks him to apologise for Copa America comments

Lionel Messi directed some rather serious allegations towards the officials at the Copa America 2019 after Argentina were knocked out of the tournament, and is facing backlash for it.

An Argentine sport court member has said that Messi must apologise for his comments, or a penalty could be in store for him courtesy CONMEBOL.

Greatest of all time- Lionel Messi

“I’d advise Messi to apologise because they’re going to shake him with a sanction,”an Argentine member of the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.

Messi’s comments on the refereeing suggested that he felt there was corruption involved, and that they were all against Argentina winning the tournament.

The Argentine side first suffered officiating howlers against Brazil, before Messi was unfairly sent off against Peru in a third place playoff match.

“There was lack of respect toward us during this Copa America”, Messi said.

“We could have done better, but they didn’t let us make it to the final. Corruption and the referees are not letting thee fans enjoy football. This is ruining football.”

It remains to be seen what level of fine or other penalty is imposed on the Barcelona superstar, if at all, but there is no doubt that his explosive comments have not gone unnoticed.