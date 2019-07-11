Copa America referee responds to Lionel Messi and co after being blamed for Argentina defeat

Argentina bowed out of the Copa America 2019 after a defeat to arch rivals Brazil in the semi final stage, and Lionel Messi was none too pleased with the officiating in the game.

According to Messi, a number of fouls went unnoticed during the game, and key decisions were made incorrectly by the referee, which ultimately led to Argentina losing 2-0 to Brazil.

Now, referee Roddy Zambrano, the official for the semi final clash, has responded to the claims made by Messi and co, and had a message for the losing team as well.

“I’m very calm about what happened, I was very transparent in my work, I tried to do my best,” Zambrano told an Ecuadoran radio station SuperK-800 about the comments made against him.

“Fortunately everything that was said on the field and everything said in the cabin by VAR has been recorded,” Zambrano added.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult match, we knew that the losing team would look for someone to blame. We knew that before the match and obviously the guilty parties are going to be us (the officials).”

He further went on to discuss an incident involving Sergio Aguero in the penalty box, where he he did not use the help of VAR.

“Why didn’t they (television) show the image from behind the goal where you can clearly see that Aguero goes in recklessly,” he said, while also adding that the collision “was the forward’s fault.”