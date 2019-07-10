Lionel Messi left out from Copa America 2019 best XI after poor showing and controversial comments

The Best XI of the recently concluded 2019 Copa America has just been named and all or most of the attention undoubtedly goes to Lionel Messi, who has been left out from the lineup thanks to a string of poor performances and some controversial comments that he had directed at the officials at the end of the tournament.

Copa America’s Best XI includes as many as five Brazilians, which is no surprise given the fact that it was Brazil who lifted the trophy – that too without conceding a single defeat throughout the competition. Finalists Peru have two entries in the eleven, while Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay have one entry each.

Check out the eleven right here:

Este es el equipo ideal de la CONMEBOL Copa América Brasil 2019, seleccionado por el Grupo de Estudio Técnico (GET) de la @CONMEBOL

•⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Este é o time ideal da CONMEBOL Copa América Brasil 2019, selecionado pelo Grupo de Estudo Técnico (GET) da @CONMEBOL pic.twitter.com/nhxYSMFODe — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 9, 2019

As you can see, Everton Soares (Brazil), Paolo Guerrero (Peru) and James Rodriguez (Colombia) constitute the front-three of the Copa America Best XI, while Arturo Vidal (Chile), Leandro Paredes (Argentina) and Arthur (Brazil) line up in the midfield.

Thiago Silva (Brazil) and Jose Maria Gimenez (Uruguay) are the starting centre-backs, while Miguel Trauco (Peru) and Dani Alves (Brazil) have been named the full-backs in the eleven.

Brazil’s Alisson Becker, who also emerged as one of the best players in the tournament, has been made the unrivalled choice for goalkeeper in Copa America’s Best XI.

Meanwhile, Argentina and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi got snubbed from the eleven due to his poor showing in the competition. The 32-year-old played six matches for La Albiceleste in the 2019 edition of the tournament, but was able to score only one goal and record one assist. His only goal was a penalty against Paraguay in the group stage of the competition.

It is also being suggested that Messi’s controversial comments directed at the CONMEBOL officials may have played a role in his being left out of the Copa America XI. After the tournament, Messi lambasted the South American Football Federation and accused the organisation of being corrupted, while also ridiculing the refereeing standards used in the competition.

He had also alleged that Argentina’s exit from the tournament was caused due to the “crazy” refereeing in the semi-finals versus hosts Brazil.