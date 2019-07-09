UCL final streaker fails to enter pitch during Copa America final

22-year-old American model and Instagrammer Kinsey Wolanski who became famous for streaking during the 2019 Champions League final, recently revealed that her attempt to do the same during the 2019 Copa America final did not work out successfully.

Based on footage recovered from her own official Instagram account (@kinsey_sue), the model even served in a prison in Brazil for allegedly attempting the offence. It was Wolanski herself who revealed her story via Instagram, by posting a story on Monday, 8th July – a day after the 2019 Copa America final.

Check out the image here:

As mentioned above, the model found herself in the headlines after streaking during the 2019 Champions League final that was held during the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, on the 1st of July. Check out a picture depicting the incident right below. The image was shared by Wolanski herself:

Speaking about the 2019 Copa America final, goals from Gabriel Jesus (15′), Everton Soares (45′) and Richarlison (90′ P) helped Brazil lift the trophy, defeating Peru 3-1 in the all-important clash. Paulo Guerrero (44′ P) scored the only consolation goal for the Peruvians.

Brazil were undefeated throughout the tournament, registering two wins (against Bolivia and Peru) and a tie (against Venezuela) in the group stage, before winning the quarter-finals 5-4 in penalties against Paraguay. In the semi-finals, they defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina by a scoreline of 2-0 to set up a contest against Peru in the title-deciding clash.