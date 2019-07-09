Lionel Messi’s Barcelona teammate takes cheeky dig on his referee comment during Copa America 2019

Barcelona midfielder and 2019 Copa America champion Arthur Melo has slyly questioned his Barca teammate and Argentina star Lionel Messi’s claims of corruption in the recently-concluded tournament.

The tournament, which was held in Brazil, saw the hosts win the trophy after going undefeated throughout the competition. Brazil’s group-stage results read thus: 3-0 against Bolivia, 0-0 against Venezuela and 5-0 against Peru. They then defeated Paraguay 5-4 in penalties in the quarter-final, before defeating Messi’s Argentina 2-0 in the semi-final.

Brazil won the tournament on 7th July, after winning the final against Peru by a scoreline of 3-1.

After the match, Arthur spoke to a few reporters who asked him about Messi’s referee comment.

“Messi’s words about corruption? It’s his opinion, I respect it. I respect, but (laughs) there’s nobody better than them to talk more about that topic,” he was quoted as saying by Twitter handle “barcacentre” (@barcacentre).

It looks like Arthur has made a very cheeky dig at the Barcelona superstar’s comments, with the both of them set to meet each other at the Camp Nou in a few days’ time, as Barcelona will begin their pre-season training soon.

Speaking after the third-place playoff match in the 2019 Copa America, Lionel Messi had spoken of how the entire tournament was riddled with corruption, according to him. Earlier, after the semi-final against Brazil, he had also slammed the referee for his poor officiating during the game.