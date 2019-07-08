Copa America 2019: Brazil star accuses Lionel Messi of ‘playing the referee’ when Barcelona made remarkable UCL comeback against PSG

On Sunday the 7th of July, Brazil lifted the Copa America trophy after a gap of twelve long years by beating Peru 3-1 in the final game. Speaking after the match, Brazil defender Thiago Silva lambasted Argentina’s Lionel Messi for his comments about the refereeing in the tournament.

“This is difficult for us to comment on because sometimes when there is some defeat, we try to focus at other people as the cause,” Thiago Silva said, referring to the Barcelona legend.

He further added: “I do not think he meant badly, but we are sad because, in the game we lost 6-1 to Barcelona (the PSG versus Barcelona round-of-16 second-leg match in the 2016-17 Champions League), he played the referee, which, in my opinion, was ridiculous.”

“But, we did not give any statement that said that the referee was partial to Barcelona. I think we have to respect the story,” he explained, before concluding:

“We do not have the five stars (referring to the five stars on Brazil’s crest – indicating each of their World Cup wins so far) for random reasons. None of them was gained through cheating. They all are the results of playing well on the pitch.”

Earlier during the Copa America, hosts Brazil defeated Messi’s Argentina 2-0 in the semi-finals after which the Argentine stalwart slammed the “crazy” refereeing that allegedly favoured the hosts over their opponents. Messi also said that the entire tournament was corrupted and that he would no longer like to be a part of the tournament, with all the corruption around him.

Meanwhile, Silva was speaking about the famous “Remontada” game from two years ago, when Barcelona advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2016-17 Champions League on an aggregate score of 6-5. PSG had won the first-leg game 4-0, but Messi and co. completed what was probably one of the biggest ever comebacks in the history of football, to win the second-leg match 6-1 and thereby knock PSG out of the competition.

Quotes via Globo Esporte.