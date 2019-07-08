Brazil and PSG star accuses Lionel Messi of receiving plenty of favouritism at Barcelona after Copa America 2019 comments

After clinching the 2019 Copa America trophy on Sunday, 7th July, Brazil and Paris Saint Germain star Marquinhos slammed Lionel Messi for his comments on refereeing, saying that what Messi did was “frustrating” and that he “lost and has to accept it”, rather than blame other factors.

It is UOL reporter Rodrigo Mattos who quoted Marquinhos from the latter’s post-match press conference. Check out his tweet right here:

Aspas bem duras de Marquinhos sobre as acusações de Messi de q Brasil foi favorecido na Copa América: "Muitas coisas aconteceram a favor dele no Barcelona e na seleção, e nunca vi ele reclamando de arbitragem. Ele perdeu, tem que aceitar e engolir no seco." — Rodrigo Mattos (@_rodrigomattos_) July 8, 2019

“A lot of things happened in favour of him in Barcelona and in the national team, and I never saw him complaining about refereeing: he lost, he has to accept and swallow it in the dry,” reads a translation of the above quote.

“It is frustrating to be held up against a player of his quality, a star who is admired by all, but the arbitrators have also favoured Messi a lot at Barcelona and in the national team,” another publication named BeSoccer quoted him as saying.

He further added: “He lost and he has to accept it. We have also lost important matches before. For example, in the World Cup, we lost against Belgium even after playing a good game. Belgium defended better than us in the game and won, we have to know how to lose too.”

“It’s not always the best team that has to be a champion,” he signed off.

Speaking about the 2019 Copa America finals, goals from Gabriel Jesus (15′), Everton Soares (45′) and Richarlison (90′ P) helped Brazil to the title, while Guerrero (44′ P) scored the consolation goal for Peru. Earlier, Brazil defeated Messi’s Argentina 2-0 to reach the final and the Barcelona superstar had accused the referees of being partial to the hosts.