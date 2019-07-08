Brazil coach Tite slams Lionel Messi and suggests he is a sore loser after comments that Copa America 2019 was rigged

Brazil coach Tite, who guided the Selecao to an impressive Copa America 2019 victory, was unhappy at Lionel Messi’s accusation that the tournament was rigged and hit out against the Argentina star.

Tite masterminded Brazil’s 2-0 semifinal victory against Argentina en route to a 3-1 win over Peru in the finals to pick up the winner’s medal at Copa America 2019.

Speaking to a reporter after the victory though, he slammed Lionel Messi for his comments that CONMEBOL was corrupt and that the tournament was rigged to favour a Brazil victory.

“The one I treated as extraordinary, as extraterrestrial, needs to have more respect and accept when he is beaten,” he said, insinuating that the Argentina star was being a sore loser.

Greatest of all time- Lionel Messi

“We were harmed [by referees] in several games. We played fair against Argentina the whole time.”

However, Tite also did concede that the red card received by Messi during his altercation with Chile captain Gary Medel in the third placed playoff was harsh, and that he should have been cautioned at most.

“He was expelled in an unfair way. It was Medel [who deserved the red],” Tite stated.

“For him[Lionel Messi], it was a yellow card, at max.”

Read Also: Former Barcelona star becomes first ever to 40 trophies with Copa America 2019 win; leaves Lionel Messi trailing