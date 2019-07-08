Former Barcelona star becomes first ever to 40 trophies with Copa America 2019 win; leaves Lionel Messi trailing

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves was named the Player of the Tournament en route to creating history by becoming the first player ever to win 40 major trophies with Brazil’s Copa America 2019 win.

The 36-year-old right back enjoyed a stellar Copa America 2019 tournament as he guided Brazil to the trophy with assured performances down the right wing.

As a result, the former Barcelona, Juventus and PSG man was also named the Player of the Tournament.

With the Copa win, Alves moves into rarified air as he becomes the first ever player to win 40 senior trophies. Lionel Messi, who was his long-time Barcelona teammate, only has 35 trophies to his name – if you discount the numerous individual awards he’s won.

Alves was once against his composed and efficient self against Peru as much of Brazil’s attacking play was orchestrated from the right by the skilful defender.

He is currently a free agent, having seen out his contract with PSG.

There were reports that Alves favoured a return to Barcelona, although it is expected that the Catalan club is not too keen on on-boarding the 36-year-old again.

Read Also: Brazil star shares emotional tribute for Lionel Messi following Argentina’s Copa America defeat