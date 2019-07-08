With some uncertainty over Tite’s future, Dani Alves lauded the impact of the Brazil coach.

Dani Alves was full of praise for Tite amid speculation over the Brazil coach’s future after winning the Copa America on Sunday.

Brazil claimed their first Copa title since 2007 with a 3-1 win over Peru in the final at the Maracana.

However, there have been suggestions Tite is considering moving on despite being contracted until 2022.

Alves, who was named the best player of the 2019 Copa America, lauded the impact of the 58-year-old.

“The captain of our boat is Tite,” he said.

A felicidade resumida em uma imagem! Foto: @lucasfigfoto / CBF pic.twitter.com/C5GBWUGcjb — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 8, 2019

“Congratulations to us and to our people. I repeat, congratulations to our staff.”

Alves added: “Playing in the Maracana is always very special. It is our house.”

While Everton’s opener was cancelled out by a Paolo Guerrero penalty, Gabriel Jesus’ goal and Richarlison’s late spot-kick gave Brazil a ninth South American title despite the Manchester City forward’s red card.