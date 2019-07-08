WATCH: Crying Brazil star Gabriel Jesus wrecks the VAR booth in anger after getting sent off in Copa America 2019 finals

Brazil cantered to a 3-1 win over Peru in the Copa America 2019 finals but a man pivotal to the victory, Gabriel Jesus, was sent off in the 70th minute. And he wasn’t a happy man.

The Manchester City striker wasn’t a happy camper after being sent off in the 70th minute for a second yellow card – but replays seemed to suggest that he was merely jumping to challenge for an aerial ball.

Incensed with referee Roberto Tomar’s decision to produce a second yellow and send him off, a tearful Jesus wrecked the VAR booth on his way into the tunnel and could even be spotted crying while remonstrating the decision later on.

Also Read: Brazil star Richarlison dedicates goal in Copa America 2019 final to great-grandmother but forgets her name

Earlier on, Jesus had set up Brazil’s first goal with a pinpoint cross for Everton in the 15th minute before Peru equalized in the 44th thanks to a Paolo Guerrero penalty.

However, it only took a matter of moments before the hosts pulled ahead once again, with Jesus scoring this time with a neat finish to make it 2-1.

And despite the forward’s sending off, a resolute 10-man Brazil saw off the match with Richarlison even stepping up in the 90th minute to convert a penalty to make it 3-1 to the hosts on the night.

Drama in the #CopaAmerica

Gabriel Jesus couldn't help itpic.twitter.com/LsYNzyGbP6 — 🇳🇬 Audu Oluwaseun (@audu_oluwaseun) July 7, 2019