Brazil star Richarlison dedicates goal in Copa America 2019 final to great-grandmother but forgets her name

Brazil attacker Richarlison scored in his team’s 3-1 Copa America 2019 finals win over Peru and dedicated it to his great-grandmother – whose name he hilariously forgot!

Everton striker Richarlison, who came on for Roberto Firmino in the 75th minute, stepped up to slot home a penalty in the 90th minute of regulation time to seal Brazil’s victory over Peru in the Copa America 2019 finals.

Speaking to a reporter after the match, the player who had just made a comeback from mumps, dedicated his goal to his great-grandmother – who’s name he ended up forgetting!

Richarlison dedicates goal to his great-grandmother. Reporter: “What is she called?” Richarlison: “I can’t remember! I’ve forgotten! I don’t know, it’s just so much emotion. I can’t recall it. It’s time to celebrate now, but I’ll tell you if I remember!” 😂😂😂 — Jack Lang (@jacklang) July 7, 2019

Richarlison sealed a 3-1 victory for the hosts with the penalty but much of the groundwork on the night was laid by the supremely effective Gabriel Jesus, who set up Everton’s first 15 minutes in before expertly sliding in his team’s second goal at the end of the first half.

Peru briefly worked themselves back into the match when Paolo Guerrero sent Alisson the wrong way to slot him a penalty in the 44th minute, but the parity only lasted a matter of moments.

It was also not a match devoid of controversy – as has been the case throughout the tournament – after Gabriel Jesus was sent off for two yellow cards in the 70th minute.

While the first foul did seem deserving of a yellow, the second incident seemed innocuous with the Manchester City man just jumping to challenge for an aerial ball.

Lionel Messi had earlier accused CONMEBOL of corruption after he was also sent off in Argentina’s match against Chile but may end up serving an international ban for his words.