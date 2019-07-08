Reports: Lionel Messi may be banned from international football after comments slamming Copa America 2019 organizers

Lionel Messi vented out his frustration on CONMEBOL, the organizing body of Copa America 2019, after being sent off against Chile in the third placed playoff match. Now, he may have to pay the price for his outburst.

The Argentinian wizard did not mince words after receiving a straight red card against Chile for squaring up to Gary Medel in the first half of the match.

And although Argentina landed bronze after winning 2-1, he did not go up to the podium to receive his medal, instead slamming CONMEBOL and accusing them of favouritism towards hosts Brazil.

“The Copa [America] is set up for Brazil. Hopefully the referees and the VAR won’t influence things and they let Peru compete, but I think that’s unlikely,” he said.

Greatest of all time- Lionel Messi

He had also slated the ‘bulls**t’ refereeing after he received a straight red for his altercation with Gary Medel – a situation many quarters felt could have been handled better by the officials.

Now, AS is reporting that Messi could face a ban from international football for up to two years for his outburst, according to strict rules in CONMEBOL prohibiting players from criticitizing the body.

That would mean he could miss the qualification for the World Cup 2020 in Qatar and possibly even the entier Copa America 2020 tournament to be held in Argentina and Colombia.