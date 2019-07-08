Copa America |

Brazil and Peru unchanged for Copa America final showdown

In Sunday’s Copa America final at the Maracana, Peru and hosts Brazil stuck with the XIs that got them there.

Marquinhos has recovered from a bout of illness to line up for Brazil against Peru as both countries name unchanged sides for the Copa America final.

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos revealed he was struggling with a stomach virus as he went toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi during the Selecao’s 2-0 semi-final win over bitter rivals Argentina.

But he lines up alongside veteran club colleague Thiago Silva at the heart of the Brazil defence, while semi-final goalscorers Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus lead a potent attack for the hosts.

Peru were swatted aside 5-0 when they met Brazil during the group stages but will approach Sunday’s match at the Maracana with renewed confidence after dispatching holders Chile 3-0 in their last-four clash.

Goals from Edison Flores, Yoshimar Yotun and Paolo Guerrero secured a first final appearance for their country since the triumphant campaign of 1975, while Brazil are looking to lift the continental crown for a ninth time.

