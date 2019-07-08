LIVE: Brazil vs Peru – Copa America 2019 FINALS

Only one game remains in the 2019 Copa America – the all-important final where hosts Brazil will take on Peru in a high-profile clash to decide who will walk home with the coveted trophy.

Readers can follow all the live updates from the game, by staying tuned with us as we bring you all the action via our live blog right here. But before we go into the specifics, let us take a look at the story of the 2019 Copa America so far.

Road to the finals – Brazil:

Hosts Brazil began the tournament in style, winning 3-0 over Bolivia before Venezuela locked them in a 0-0 stalemate. However, their third group-stage match against Peru ended in a huge 5-0 win and Brazil advanced to the quarter-finals as the leaders of Group A (seven points from three matches).

In the last-eight round, the Canaries defeated Paraguay in penalties (4-3), after the game ended 0-0 during regulation time. This resulted in the hosts entering the semi-finals, where they defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-0 to reach the finals of the tournament.

Road to the finals – Peru:

Peru finished at third place in the Group A table, due to a 0-0 draw against Venezuela in their opening fixture, a 3-1 win against Bolivia in their next game and a 5-0 loss against Brazil in their final group stage match.

They then qualified to the quarter-finals, where they defeated Uruguay in penalties (5-4). Peru thus advanced to the semis, where they won rather convincingly against defending champions Chile. The 3-0 win resulted in the Chileans crashing out, while Peru qualified for their first Copa America final since 1975.

The stars to watch out for:

When speaking about individual players likely to steal the show, hosts Brazil boast of a star-studded lineup that features the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Willian, Alisson Becker, Dani Alves, Marquinhos and so on.

Peru does not boast of big individual names but their team that comprises of Renato Tapia, Andre Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Paolo Guerrero and so on have already proved their might during various stages in the tournament so far.

Match details:

The following are some basic details about the upcoming game:

Copa America finals, Brazil versus Peru

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 1:30 am IST and 4:00 am SGT/HKT on July 8

Venue: The Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Predicted lineups:

Brazil possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alves, Marquinhos, Silva, Luis; Arthur, Casemiro; Jesus, Coutinho, Everton; Firmino

Peru possible starting lineup: Gallese; Advincula, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Yotun, Tapia; Carrillo, Cueva, Flores; Guerrero

Form:

Brazil: WDWWW

Peru: DWLWW

Head-to-head

Overall: 46 matches, Brazil won: 32 matches, Tied: 10 matches, Peru won: 4 matches.

Live blog:

Follow the updates below, to see how the action unfurls as Brazil take on Peru. Live coverage will start from one hour before kick-off. Stay tuned!