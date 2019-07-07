Watch: Argentina, Chile fans clash in Brazil post Lionel Messi-Gary Medel Incident

Argentina and Chile played out an ill-tempered third-place Copa America 2019 encounter where both Lionel Messi and Gary Medel were shown red cards. Ultimately, Argentina came out victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

After the Medel-Messi incident, Argentina and Chile fans at Copacabana in Brazil clashed and a video of it soon went viral. Here’s the video of Argentina and Chile fans involved in a brawl.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala saw Argentina take a 2-0 lead by the 22nd minute. But the encounter took a turn for the worse when both Medel and Messi were sent off in the 37th minute.

Arturo Vidal halved the deficit from the penalty spot in the second half but that wasn’t enough for Chile to pip Argentina. Messi and co. ultimately finished the Copa America at the third position after losing out on a spot in the final. Hosts Brazil had beaten them 2-0 in the semifinal.