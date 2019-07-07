CONMEBOL responds to Lionel Messi’s corruption allegations

Lionel Messi and Argentina have been the centre of attention at the 2019 Copa America for all the wrong reasons. Both the player and the team have attracted criticism following a less-than-impressive campaign. However, Messi stirred the pot recently by claiming foul play on behalf of CONMEBOL. The federation has now responded.

CONMEBOL, the governing body of football in South America has released a statement after several allegations were levied against them. Most notably, Lionel Messi had accused the footballing body o corruption, following Argentina’s lacklustre Copa America campaign.

“In football sometimes you win and sometimes you lose and accepting the outcome of a match with loyalty and respect is a fundamental pillar of fair play. Same goes to the refereeing decisions, that are human and will never be perfect.

“It’s unacceptable that because of incidents proper to the competitions, where 12 Nations competed in, all in equal condition, there have been unfounded accusations that misrepresent the truth and put to judgement the integrity of Copa America.

“Said accusations represent a lack of respect for the competition, all the football players involved and the hundreds of professionals of CONMEBOL, institution that since 2016 has been tirelessly working to transparent, professionalize and develop South American football,” Read the statement.

Lionel Messi had refused to collect his bronze medal after Argentina’s match against Chile as he was shown a red card by the referee. He went on to rant about the same before even alleging that the tournament has been favourable to Brazil.

“There is no doubt, the whole thing is set up for Brazil.”

“I hope the VAR and referees don’t play any part in the final and that Peru can compete but it looks tough to me.

“I did not want to be part of this corruption, we shouldn’t have to be part of this disrespect we suffered during the Copa America.

“We could have gone further but we weren’t allowed into the final. Corruption, referees and all the rest stopped people from enjoying the football.

“I always tell the truth and I’m honest, that is what keeps me calm if what I say has repercussions that is not my business,” Messi had said.

Meanwhile, Brazil will face Peru in the final of the Copa America on July 7, 2019.