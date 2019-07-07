Gary Medel comes in support of Lionel Messi following Copa America red card

The 2019 Copa America has been filled with controversies. From pitch issues to complaints about the refereeing, the tournament has been a tumultuous one. There was even more drama in store when Chile met Argentina, as both Gary Medel and Lionel Messi were sent off. However, the former has now extended support to the latter.

Lionel Messi and Gary Medel came head-to-head when their sides met for the 2019 Copa America third-place match. As a result, both players were expelled from the match by the referee, who deemed the altercation enough for one red card apiece.

After the match, Messi fearlessly voiced his opinions about the sending off and the tournament as a whole, suggesting foul play. The Argentina captain has now been backed by none other than Gary Medel himself, who feels that both players w=could’ve been let off with a yellow card.

“I agree with Messi, didn’t even think we’d get a yellow for it. There were a few shoves but that was it, the referee could’ve handled that a lot better,” said Medel to Javier Saul of La Nacion.

Meanwhile, Argentina and Chile played out an interesting match with ten men each, with the former just edging out the latter. Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala had given the Albiceleste a two-goal cushion before the sending-off incident. Arturo Vidal pulled one back later in the match for Chile, who couldn’t find the leveller.