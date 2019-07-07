Cristiano Ronaldo fans continue trolling Lionel Messi following Copa America horror show

It is becoming somewhat of a trend, that when either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi fail to live up to the expectations, they are trolled by several fans from the opposite fanbase. For the past two weeks, Ronaldo supporters have been relentless in trolling Messi for his Copa America performances and they were at it again!

Cristiano Ronaldo fans appeared out of nowhere, and in numbers, following Lionel Messi’s Copa America red card. The Argentine forward was sent off against Chile for squaring up to Gary Medel, thereby committing a foul which the referee adjudged to be worthy of expulsion.

Despite that, Argentian ended up winning the match, with Messi himself supplying the assist for Aguero’s opener, prior to his sending off. However, the Barcelona star was still relentlessly trolled by those who support his arch-nemesis.

Here are some of the social reactions:

They’ll tell you he’s humble this he’s humble that. This is who he is, they just tryna paint him another colour. Red card for your goat in a third place game. Can never be my Ronaldo!!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/VSHgplztUi — Idris (@Crhedrys) July 6, 2019

Nobody: Ronaldo lovers coming to hate on Messi straight after the red card: pic.twitter.com/LqeHikJttp — Conor (@g_conor99) July 6, 2019

#ChilevsArgentina Medel vs Messi This is what happens when Refree is fan of Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/SZJTkz9wqN — @How Football Saved Humans (@saved_how) July 6, 2019

Lmao

Messi sallah VVD all flopped at the international level.

Ronaldo for balloon d'or pic.twitter.com/ahDq8DdxuC — hashtag (@hashtag2wits) July 6, 2019

Ronaldo’s worst season: Won 3 trophies.

Midget Messi’s best season: Carried to a La liga title by his teammates, bottled Champions League and Copa Del Rey, ghosted in #CopaAmerica and gets sent off. Is this your goat? The real GOAT is Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s simple as that! pic.twitter.com/t21gaAq16z — Haneen 💫 (@windsofflight) July 6, 2019

During World Cup 2014, Messi fans made fun of Ronaldo's campaign, having 1 goal, 1 assist and being involved in 2 out of ONLY 4 goals that Portugal have scored. Now they defend Messi who played more games, has 0 open play goals, 1 penalty scored, 1 assist and got a red card. pic.twitter.com/d93mB4SVcZ — DANNYƎL (@DannyelRMCF) July 6, 2019

Ronaldo and Van Dijk competing for the Ballon d’Or and the midget Messi tries to sneak in after his disastrous #CopaAmerica campaign. pic.twitter.com/5B58ZTcU5T — • (@Cruixified) July 6, 2019

Realizing that Messi’s red is the full karma his fans deserved after they made jokes about Ronaldo’s red against Valencia pic.twitter.com/vrL1m8ym5O — Madridista Haven¹³ (@MadridistaHaven) July 6, 2019

Messi fan boys trolled Ronaldo for having the audacity to get injured by Payet in Euro 2016 finals.. They still troll him till date And you expect me to have sympathy because he got a red card in a 3rd place game? In a competition he’s been bottling every year? LEE-MAO 😂 — JAGS (@EtniesJags) July 6, 2019

With both their 2018/19 seasons finally over, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will begin preparing for the campaign ahead. Both stars are the current domestic champions in their respective leagues but ended up missing out on last year’s UEFA Champions League, despite being touted as favourites.