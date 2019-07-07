Copa America |

Cristiano Ronaldo fans continue trolling Lionel Messi following Copa America horror show

It is becoming somewhat of a trend, that when either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi fail to live up to the expectations, they are trolled by several fans from the opposite fanbase. For the past two weeks, Ronaldo supporters have been relentless in trolling Messi for his Copa America performances and they were at it again! 

Cristiano Ronaldo fans appeared out of nowhere, and in numbers, following Lionel Messi’s Copa America red card. The Argentine forward was sent off against Chile for squaring up to Gary Medel, thereby committing a foul which the referee adjudged to be worthy of expulsion.

Despite that, Argentian ended up winning the match, with Messi himself supplying the assist for Aguero’s opener, prior to his sending off. However, the Barcelona star was still relentlessly trolled by those who support his arch-nemesis.

Here are some of the social reactions:

With both their 2018/19 seasons finally over, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will begin preparing for the campaign ahead. Both stars are the current domestic champions in their respective leagues but ended up missing out on last year’s UEFA Champions League, despite being touted as favourites.

