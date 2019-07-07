Copa America |

Social media cries foul play after Lionel Messi is sent off against Chile in Copa America

It wasn’t the best of tournaments for Lionel Messi, who ended his 2019 Copa America campaign with a red card. The Argentine genius was sent off for ‘headbutting’ Gary Medel, with the Chilean receiving his marching orders as well. However, social media thought there was more to it. 

Lionel Messi was sent off against Chile in the 2019 Copa America third-place match in the thirty-seventh minute. The Argentina skipper had got into an altercation with Chile defender Gary Medel, resulting in both the players being removed from the pitch.

Nevertheless, the Barcelona star himself believed that his expulsion was a result of him speaking up against CONMEBOL, rather than his exaggerated actions in the match. And social media was ready to back him on his statement.

Here are some of the social reactions:

While Argentina will fly home with a bronze medal, their rivals Brazil will take on Peru in the final of the 2019 Copa America. The two teams will compete at the ultimate stage on July 7, 2019.

Comments