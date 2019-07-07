Social media cries foul play after Lionel Messi is sent off against Chile in Copa America

It wasn’t the best of tournaments for Lionel Messi, who ended his 2019 Copa America campaign with a red card. The Argentine genius was sent off for ‘headbutting’ Gary Medel, with the Chilean receiving his marching orders as well. However, social media thought there was more to it.

Lionel Messi was sent off against Chile in the 2019 Copa America third-place match in the thirty-seventh minute. The Argentina skipper had got into an altercation with Chile defender Gary Medel, resulting in both the players being removed from the pitch.

Nevertheless, the Barcelona star himself believed that his expulsion was a result of him speaking up against CONMEBOL, rather than his exaggerated actions in the match. And social media was ready to back him on his statement.

Here are some of the social reactions:

As if Messi got a red card for this, he’s done nothing… pic.twitter.com/9VvOPS5JtL — Paul Anderson (@_panderson11) July 6, 2019

Messi: Shit talks the Referees to the media Ref: gives Messi a controversial red card Messi: pic.twitter.com/1ySDVZNUaH — “Gooner” Aszgee (@gonzo2299) July 6, 2019

Messi got a red card for being head butted and shoved 🤔🤯🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m2Cz4FInrB — Kay10Football (@Kay10F) July 7, 2019

After Messi's red card expulsion, Chilean player Pulgar already on yellow card did this with intention to hurt Aguero but this freaking referee gave no card. Conmebol made this tournament for Brazil to win.😌 #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/8g7k2B4GBS — CuleLife💙❤️ (@messsiahno) July 7, 2019

These past few weeks/months Lionel Messi talked o much shit in the media, has blamed so many people, bottled so many big tournaments and has been so bad in big games. It’s also getting worse every year, but quite a few ignore it. Now imagine this was Cristiano Ronaldo. — Robin (@FutboIRobin) July 6, 2019

I fully support leo Messi here King Messi at his best 💥❤ VAMOSS ARGENTINAA 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/WIF6ulDeLH — Hoska (@hoskaok) July 6, 2019

Messi talked shit about Conmebol and how corrupt they are and the next game He gets a Red card ?? Coincidence ?? I think NOT.. Conmebol so Corrupt it’s not even funny… — Francisco Jr (@Franncisco98) July 6, 2019

Messi is the most silent person ever and never complains about anything, he always blames himself when his team loses and praises his teammates when they win… him calling out conmebol on what they’re doing shows how badly this tournament is fixed. They want Brazil to win. — Ali Kabakibo (@AliKabakibo) July 6, 2019

While Argentina will fly home with a bronze medal, their rivals Brazil will take on Peru in the final of the 2019 Copa America. The two teams will compete at the ultimate stage on July 7, 2019.