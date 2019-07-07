Lionel Messi predicts Copa America 2019 winner, claims foul play in place

It was a forgetful Copa America or Lionel Messi and Argentina, as they finished third. Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was sent off in the third-place match for headbutting Gary Medel. He has now spoken about who he thinks will win the entire thing.

Lionel Messi, speaking after Argentina’s win over Chile in the Copa America third-place match, picked Brazil as the winners of this edition. The Argentine star claimed that the entire tournament was played out in a way to help the hosts who face Peru in the final.

“There is no doubt, the whole thing is set up for Brazil,” claimed Messi (via Goal).

“I hope the VAR and referees don’t play any part in the final and that Peru can compete but it looks tough to me.”

The Argentina skipper also snubbed the third-place medal ceremony following his side’s win over Chile. He later revealed that he did so as a sign of protest against corruption in the competition.

“I did not want to be part of this corruption, we shouldn’t have to be part of this disrespect we suffered during the Copa America.

“We could have gone further but we weren’t allowed into the final. Corruption, referees and all the rest stopped people from enjoying the football.

“I always tell the truth and I’m honest, that is what keeps me calm if what I say has repercussions that is not my business.”

Messi even claimed that his red card was a result of his words against the organizers after Argentina’s loss against Brazil. The Barcelona star had lamented the refereeing and the video technology post that match.

“I think that what happened is because of what I said [against Brazil].

“What I said last time perhaps came back to haunt me. With a yellow card that was the end of it.”

The 2019 Copa America will come to a conclusion on July 7, 2019, with Brazil facing Peru in the final.