Lionel Messi snubs Copa America third-place medal ceremony; reveals reason behind it

Lionel Messi has had a forgettable Copa America 2019. The Argentina star scored just once throughout the campaign as his side fell just short of the final. To make matters worse, the Barcelona man was given a red card in the third-place match. As a result, he decided to snub the medal ceremony altogether.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Lionel Messi revealed why he chose to snub the third-place medal ceremony, saying that he didn’t want to be a part of the corruption:

“I didn’t go to the podium because we shouldn’t be part of the corruption and lack of respect,” he said (via Metro).

“We were meant for more but they didn’t let us be in the final. The corruption and the refs didn’t allow the people to enjoy and football is ruined.

“The corruption and the referees didn’t allow us to be in the final. You have to say the truth.”

Messi was sent off for the second time in his career during the match against Chile. The Argentine captain was accused of head-butting Gary Medel during their altercation, resulting in the referee giving marching orders to both players.

Despite that, Argentina were able to hold off Chile and win by two goals to one. Sergio Aguero scored the opening goal before Paulo Dybala put the Albiceleste into a two-goal lead. Meanwhile, Chile did pull one back late on through Arturo Vidal but were unable to level the match.