Alexis Sanchez limps out of Argentina clash

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez suffered an injury in Chile’s clash with Argentina at the Copa America, leaving the field after just 16 minutes.

The 30-year-old’s appearance in the third place play-off was shortlived and he appeared to be clutching his hamstring as he walked to the Chile bench.

Sanchez is reportedly on his way out of Old Trafford after scoring just five goals in all competitions for the club since his arrival from Arsenal in January.

Goals against Japan and Ecuador helped to put Sanchez in the shop window before their semi-final defeat to Peru, with clubs in the Chinese Super League and Major League Soccer reported to be tracking the former Barcelona man.

Chile found themselves 2-0 down to goals from Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.