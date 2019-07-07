WATCH: Lionel Messi given a straight red card for getting into a ‘headbutt’ battle with Gary Medel in Copa America 2019

Lionel Messi got his marching orders for only the second time in his international career following a scuffle with his Chile counterpart Gary Medel.

Messi was hot on the heels of Medel as he chased down an overhit pass that the Chile defender safely saw out of play. The Argentinian wizard was, perhaps, a touch too aggressive in his pressing and that was all that was required to set Medel off.

Medel turned to Messi and the duo repeatedly bumped into one another and just as the situation threatened to break out into blows, the referee ran in and brandished the red card at both of them.

That set off a major inquest with players from both teams surrounding the official and eventually, a VAR inquest was called upon.

However the video replay did suggest that both Messi and Medel had plenty of aggressive intent in what appeared to be a headbutting contest.

Inconclusive if they were actually full-blooded headbutts but you couldn’t dispute the intent and off went Messi and Medel, still sniping at each other as they were ushered down the tunnel.

