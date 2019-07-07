WATCH: Lionel Messi channels his inner Trent Alexander-Arnold as he assists Sergio Aguero with a quickly taken freekick in Copa America 2019

Lionel Messi displayed quick thinking and vision – not unlike Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool against Barcelona – to set up Sergio Aguero for the game’s opening goal.

Lionel Messi displayed immense presence of mind and vision as he spotted the run of Aguero and played in the Manchester City striker with an inch perfect through ball from a freekick just inside the Argentina half.

The freekick was won in the first place by virtue of a magical bit of footwork from Messi, who was then taken down.