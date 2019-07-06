LIVE: Argentina vs Chile – Copa America 2019

We are done with the two semi-final fixtures in the 2019 Copa America and two teams – Brazil and Peru – have qualified for the final clash that decides who will take home the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, Argentina and Chile will face each other to find out who will finish as the third best team of the tournament.

Readers can follow all the live action from the game, by staying tuned with us as we bring you all the action via our live blog right here. But before we go into the specifics, let us take a look at the story of the 2019 Copa America so far.

Road to the third-place playoff – Argentina:

Argentina had a shaky start to their Copa America campaign as they lost 0-2 to Colombia and drew 1-1 with Paraguay, before registering their first win in the tournament against Qatar (2-0).

After having progressed to the knockouts as the second-placed team from Group B behind leaders Colombia, they beat Venezuela in the quarter-finals by the same scoreline (2-0).

In the semi-finals, hosts Brazil defeated them 2-o and qualified to the finals, whereas La Albiceleste entered the third-place playoff.

Road to the third-place playoff – Chile:

Chile finished at second place in the Group C table, thanks to a 4-0 win against Japan in their opening fixture, a 2-1 win against Equador in their next game and a 1-0 loss against Uruguay in their final group stage match.

They then qualified to the quarter-finals, where they defeated Colombia in penalties (5-4). La Roja thus advanced to the semis, where they got humbled by Peru. The 3-0 defeat resulted in Chile crashing out, while Peru qualified for their first Copa America final since 1975.

The defeat in the semi-finals hence meant Chile will face Argentina in the race for the third place.

The stars to watch out for:

When speaking about individual players likely to steal the show during the match, Lionel Messi would be the first name on the list. The Barcelona G.O.A.T has not really impressed for his team in the tournament so far, but is well poised to create a huge impact against Chile.

The other Argentine stars include Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Mario, Giovani Lo Celso, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez and Rodrigo de Paul. Chile also have a star-studded lineup, including the likes of Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas, Charles Aranguiz and so on.

Match details:

The following are some basic details about the upcoming game:

Copa America third-place playoff, Argentina versus Chile

Date: Saturday, July 6

Time: 2:30 pm local time, 12:30 am IST and 3:00 am SGT/HKT on July 7

Venue: Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil

You can also take a look at the predicted lineups for both Chile and Argentina, right here.

Live blog:

Follow the updates below, to see how the action unfurls as Argentina take on Chile. Live coverage will start from one hour before kick-off. Stay tuned!