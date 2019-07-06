Brazil defender reveals that he marked Lionel Messi out of the game despite suffering from diarrhoea at Copa America 2019

After Brazil cantered to a 2-0 win over Argentina in the Copa America 2019 semifinals, Marquinhos reveals he kept Lionel Messi quiet despite battling diarrhoea!

The PSG defender was pivotal for Brazil for as long as he was on the pitch, breaking up attacks and keeping Lionel Messi largely quiet as Brazil secured a 2-0 win over Argentina.

Messi did come close to putting Argentina up on the scoreboard, with a half volley that cannoned off the post, but was largely thwarted by a solid Brazil backline and an inspired Alisson, as he suffered a quiet game en route to a loss.

Marquinhos, who was primarily the reason for Messi’s subdued game, spoke up later revealing that he had marked the Barcelona wizard out of the contest despite suffering from a virus that resulted in diarrhoea and vomitting.

Why have Manchester United declined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

“It was not easy, no,” he said.

“He [Lionel Messi] was on inspired [form that] night. Not only him as the Argentine team [as a whole] made a great game.

“On the day of the game, I ended up taking [suffering from] a virus and I spent the day at the hotel,” revealed the defender.

“[It was] very complicated. [I had] diarrhoea and vomiting, I still managed to play a little, but when it started to tighten, with the effort it got worse [into] game.”

(Quotes R/T Esporte)

Read Also: Angry Lionel Messi slams refereeing and hints at too much Brazil influence as Argentina crash out of Copa America 2019