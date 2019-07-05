Reports: What Lionel Messi told Neymar after Argentina lost to Brazil in Copa America 2019

Lionel Messi met Neymar in the hallway following Argentina’s 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the Copa America 2019 semifinal and the duo exchanged words.

Diario Gol reports that the two spoke regarding Neymar’s move back to Barcelona from PSG, with the Argentine wizard detailing to him exactly what he had to do to push through the move.

The report claims that Messi asked Neymar to apologize publicly to Barcelona and its fans for leaving in the first place and to tell the powers that be in PSG that he wants out of the club.

While that will give Barcelona leverage in negotiations, Messi has promised the Brazilian that he will also put out a statement that he is in favour of the signing – something he hasn’t done for Antoine Griezmann.

The report also states that the resignation of Jordi Mestre, former vice-president of Barcelona, has facilitated the Neymar transfer as he was a strong proponent against bringing the Brazilian back to the club.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5: Although it is well documented that Neymar and Lionel Messi are good friends, it seems hard to conceive that the Argentine would be discussing transfer strategy with Neymar on the back of a stinging Copa America semifinal defeat for his country.

