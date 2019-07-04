Brazil star shares emotional tribute for Lionel Messi following Argentina’s Copa America defeat

Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 in the semifinals of the Copa America 2019, and as expected, Lionel Messi bore the brunt of a lot of criticism, after failing to guide his nation to another major trophy.
However, his former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves has come to his support, and shared an emotional tribute to Messi via his Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Futebol muitas vezes é sobre ganhar, muitas vezes sobre perder, porém, nunca deixará de existir o carinho, o respeito, a admiração e a conexão com aqueles que te ajudaram a colocar de comer na minha casa, na casa dos meus…. nunca deixará de existir a gratidão com aqueles que te ajudaram a colocar o teu nome na história do futebol. A grandeza das pessoas não são medidas apenas pelo que elas representam em seus países ou os sentimentos que elas despertam com a sua profissão. Muitas vezes, é sobre o que há atrás de tudo isso. Obrigado por formar parte da minha vida e és siempre un grande honor volver a tenerte cerca hermano, aún que esteamos separados por una camiseta, estamos conectados por nuestras esencias! #mirespecto✊🏽
Dani Alves even stood by Messi in the criticism of the referee, who was targeted for not making the right decisions at key moments in the game, that influenced the result in the end.
Messi and Alves share a mutual respect for each other, and despite being competitors on the pitch, are very good friends off the field.
Nonetheless, Brazil are favourites in the Copa America final, as they take on Peru for the South American crown.