Brazil star shares emotional tribute for Lionel Messi following Argentina’s Copa America defeat

Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 in the semifinals of the Copa America 2019, and as expected, Lionel Messi bore the brunt of a lot of criticism, after failing to guide his nation to another major trophy.

However, his former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves has come to his support, and shared an emotional tribute to Messi via his Instagram.

Dani Alves even stood by Messi in the criticism of the referee, who was targeted for not making the right decisions at key moments in the game, that influenced the result in the end.

Messi and Alves share a mutual respect for each other, and despite being competitors on the pitch, are very good friends off the field.

Nonetheless, Brazil are favourites in the Copa America final, as they take on Peru for the South American crown.