Guerrero: Peru deserve respect for Copa America charge

Brazil are welcome to call themselves favourites for the Copa America final but Peru should be feared, according to striker Paolo Guerrero.

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero called for the surprise Copa America finalists to be shown more respect following their commanding 3-0 semi-final triumph over defending champions Chile.

Edison Flores and Yoshimar Yotun scored in the opening period before Guerrero added a third in second-half stoppage time to send Peru through to the decider for the first time in 44 years.

Ricardo Gareca’s men, who ousted Uruguay on penalties in the previous round, now face Brazil at the Maracana on Sunday.

The host nation romped to a 5-0 victory when the teams met in the group stage, but Internacional striker Guerrero thinks recent results should bring more recognition for a team that reached the last World Cup.

“The team is making history,” Guerrero said. “I’m proud of my team-mates. We concentrated, we worked hard and we are in the final. It’s going to be a very difficult final.

“I respect Brazil a lot and I am happy [playing for my club] here but in football there are no favourites, and we showed that again today.

Lenda! Paolo Guerrero marcou contra o Chile, e com 13 gols, derrotou Eduardo Vargas como o jogador em atividade com mais gols na #CopaAmerica. pic.twitter.com/xheJcp6XiO — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 4, 2019

“We won convincingly when others talked about Chile. Those people have to have more respect.

“If Brazil want to call themselves favourites then they can call themselves favourites, but on the field we do not think about that.

“We have to do our work with a lot of humility, as always.”

Peru have won the Copa America twice previously, in 1939 and 1975, but will arrive in Rio de Janeiro as firm outsiders against eight-time champions Brazil.

However, head coach Gareca is quietly confident of upstaging another South American powerhouse.

“I think we have great players that can surprise in a match of that level,” the Blanquirroja boss said.

¡Estamos en la final de la @CopaAmerica después de 44 años. ¡Sigamos alentando, la fuerza del lobo está en la manada! Hoy, más que nunca, #ArribaPerú pic.twitter.com/czsfLRqoRt — Selección Peruana (@SeleccionPeru) July 4, 2019

“We will attack the strengths of the team, because you know that talking individually about each Brazil player is not the best way.

“I trust my players. We are capable of finding the answer on how to win.”

Reinaldo Rueda, meanwhile, admitted Chile may have looked too far ahead in their bid for a third successive continental title.

“Maybe we were thinking about playing the final without having solved the semi-final,” he said.