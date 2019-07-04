WATCH: Chile’s Eduardo Vargas fails hilariously with a panenka penalty in Copa America semi-finals

A ‘Panenka’ penalty is a difficult skill to pull off. It requires the perfect amount of lift to rise and dip just in time. Meanwhile, it also depends on the goalkeeper’s decision to dive the wrong way. When it is pulled off, it looks rather stunning. Eduardo Vargas attempted the same in the Copa America semis and what happened next was rather hilarious.

Eduardo Vargas, who most famously played for Napoli from 2012 to 2015, was handed the ball after Peru conceded a penalty in the Copa America semi-final. The Chilean stepped up and decided to be cheeky, attempting a ‘Panenka’ in the process.

Unfortunately for Vargas, the goalkeeper didn’t move at all, embarrassing the Chile forward in the process!

Here’s a video of that incident.

Thankfully, Vargas’s penalty didn’t have any huge ramifications for Chile, who were already trailing Peru by three goals with just a minute of stoppage time left to play.

Los Incas were handed the lead in the twenty-first minute by Edison Flores before a goalkeeping error allowed Yoshimar Yotun to double the advantage at minute thirty-eight. Paulo Guerrero applied gloss to the scoreline just past the ninety-minute mark to give Peru an unassailable lead.

Peru will now meet Brazil in the 2019 Copa America final after the Selecao beat rivals Argentina in the other semi-final.