Copa America 2019: Argentina files complaint after Lionel Messi slams “crazy” refereeing

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) have officially lodged a formal complaint with the CONMEBOL, protesting against the poor quality refereeing that may have played a role their national team’s loss to Brazil in the Copa America semi-finals on Tuesday night.

According to the six-pages long complaint, the federation says that Argentina were “clearly harmed” by the decisions of referee Roddy Zambrano, in the match against Brazil.

According to FOX Sports Australia, Argentina have also complained that video review was not used to perform detailed analysis on a few fouls – one of which could have even resulted in a penalty for Lionel Messi and co.

For instance, check out this occasion when Sergio Aguero was fouled inside Brazil’s penalty box but play continued and the Canaries scored their second and final goal of the game in the very next minute. The foul, had it been reviewed via VAR, would have been a clear penalty and La Albiceleste could have tied the score at 1-1 with Brazil’s goal also getting ruled out.

At the end of the game, both Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni and captain Messi lambasted the referee for his poor decision-making.

“They found the net early and the second goal came from a penalty they didn’t award,” Messi was quoted as saying, from the interview he gave in front of reporters after the game in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

“The officiating was crazy. There were clear penalties, on Nicolas Otamendi, on Sergio Aguero. He [the referee] was on their side. In every divided ball or dispute, he tilted the pitch their way.”

“It’s not an excuse but the truth is that. In this Copa, they kept on blowing for stupid things, for handballs, penalties,” he concluded.

Brazil won the game 2-0 and advanced to their first Copa America final after 2007. Argentina, meanwhile, bowed out of the competition with Messi now having to wait for a minimum of one more year before he will get another chance to lay his hands on a first-ever international title.

The Canaries will play Peru in the finals on Sunday, 7th July.