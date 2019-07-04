Brazil’s Willian ruled out of Copa America final

A hamstring injury means Willian will not feature in Brazil’s Copa America final showdown against Peru in Rio de Janeiro.

Willian injured his hamstring in Tuesday’s 2-0 semi-final win over South American rivals Argentina in Belo Horizonte.

The 30-year-old, who was drafted into the squad as a replacement for injured star Neymar prior to the tournament, was a second-half substitute against Argentina.

Now, Brazil – seeking their ninth Copa title and first since 2007 – will be without Willian for the decider at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed to Omnisport.

After routing Peru 5-0 on the third and final matchday in Group A, Brazil will lock horns with Ricardo Gareca’s side again following their shock 2-0 win over two-time reigning champions Chile on Wednesday.