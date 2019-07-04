WATCH: Brazil fans scream “NO” when asked if they miss Neymar in Copa America

Brazil are through to the finals of the Copa America 2019 following a 2-0 victory over arch rivals Argentina in a hotly contested semifinal.

Brazil are doing incredibly well in the tournament, so it can be hard to imagine that one of their star names isn’t even in the squad for the South American event.

Neymar Jr. was forced to pull out of the competition due to injury, but his absence doesn’t seem to have affected the team too much, certainly not in terms of their results.

Brazil began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Bolivia, and managed to ease their way into the quarterfinals, before beating Paraguay on penalties, and then getting the better of Lionel Messi and co in the semis.

And when ESPN asked fans whether they missed their talisman Neymar, the answer was unanimous.

The Brazil fans in Rio don’t seem to be missing Neymar much. pic.twitter.com/pbWF9TLS7R — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 3, 2019

In fact, one fan even shouts “Neymar Out” during the clip, which seems to drive home the fact that the PSG superstar isn’t the most popular figure in the country anymore.

Brazil will wait to see who they face in the finals of the Copa America, with Peru and Chile set to fight it out in the second semifinal.