Statistics suggest Lionel Messi not to blame for Argentina’s exit in Copa America 2019

Lionel Messi had a Copa America 2019 to forget, and a meek semifinal exit to Brazil backs up that claim. However, according to statistics, he may have been Argentina’s best player in the tournament too.

Lionel Messi was largely a bystander as Argentina fell to a meek 2-0 defeat to hosts Brazil in the Copa America 2019 semifinals. He never really tested Alisson apart from one strike that cannoned off the post.

However, his inability to reproduce his club form was a malaise that has stretched throughout this tournament, as even he himself accepted.

And accordingly, statistics provided by Squawka back up the assertion that this wasn’t a great Copa America 2019 for Lionel Messi at all.

Lionel Messi did not provide an assist or score a goal from open play at the 2019 Copa América – converting a penalty against Paraguay. Nine senior international tournaments without lifting a trophy. pic.twitter.com/BftiFzpCVf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 3, 2019

He did not manage one single assist or goal from open play in the tournament, with his only goal coming through a penalty against Paraguay in the second group game.

This edition of Copa America is also the ninth senior international tournament that Lionel Messi has participated in. Tellingly, he is still waiting for his first international trophy with Argentina.

Just judging by goals and assists, Lionel Messi seems to have had a torrid tournament. However, a deeper look into the specifics paints a different picture.

Lionel Messi for Argentina at the 2019 Copa América: • Most take-ons completed (20)

• Most shots (16)

• Most fouls won (15)

• =Most chances created (9) Doing it all? Doing too much? pic.twitter.com/3K2t6umIDr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 3, 2019

Lionel Messi was also the Argentina player with the most shots, most take-ons completed, most fouls won and most chances created. In short, he was still his country’s best attacking player.

Argentina’s inability then, to progress into the finals of the tournament and potentially win the trophy wasn’t because of him – it was despite of him.

Despite being surrounded by a star cast in Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Angel di Maria and Paulo Dybala to name a few, it is Argentina’s inability to come together as a team that harnesses each player’s individual ability that continues to cost them.

Perhaps it’s too convenient to just blame Lionel Messi for their Copa America 2019 failings as well.

