Twitter trolls Lionel Messi as Alisson gets the better of him once again

On Tuesday, 2nd July, hosts Brazil defeated Argentina 2-0 in the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America and eliminated Lionel Messi and co. from the competition. Meanwhile, fans noticed an uncanny similarity between some of Messi’s recent counters with Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Between 2018 March and today, Lionel Messi faced Alisson five times, winning twice and losing thrice. On all the three occasions that Messi lost, his team was knocked out of an important competition and Alisson ended up keeping a clean sheet.

The first occasion was in 2018 April when AS Roma eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League 17-18 in the last-eight round. Alisson, who used to play for Roma then, kept a clean sheet as the Italian club registered a 3-0 victory and advanced on away goals after having tied the aggregate score at 4-4.

The next instance happened in 2019 May, when Alisson’s Liverpool knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League 18-19 in the semi-finals. Alisson kept a clean sheet once again as Liverpool won 4-0, leading by 4-3 on aggregate.

And now, Brazil have knocked Argentina out of the Copa America and Alisson’s clean sheet and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino meant that the Canaries registered a 2-0 win.

Fans on Twitter promptly picked out the above observation and soon, talks about the Lionel Messi-Alisson Becker link became viral. Earlier during the game, the Brazilian shot-stopper had denied Messi who tried to score off a freekick and that added to the celebrations of Alisson’s supporters.

Check out the tweets right here:

Messi up against Alisson in a knockout round? We all know how it ends. pic.twitter.com/xaDOBV9GMC — Nemesis™ (@Moriarxty) July 2, 2019

2018- Alisson knocked Messi out of UCL. 2019- Alisson knocked Messi out of UCL. TODAY- Alisson knocked Messi out of Copa America. 🐐 — Yaniu (@yaniu8) July 3, 2019

Messi steps up for the free kick Alisson: pic.twitter.com/hXjEUkqsra — device (@YoDevice) July 3, 2019

FACT:

🔺Alisson eliminated Messi by playing for Roma. ✅

🔺Alisson eliminated Messi playing for Liverpool. ✅

🔺Alisson eliminated Messi playing for the Brazilian national team. ✅ ➡️ Ask for music, Messi.😂 pic.twitter.com/8eLdNopdpY — PEDRO OLIVEIRA (@pedro_soccer1) July 3, 2019

What a wonderful save by our Alisson from a Lionel Messi free kick #AB1 pic.twitter.com/ntPWl9w1Br — LFC Watch (@Mobyhaque1) July 3, 2019

The Curse of Allison: Alisson Becker have prevented Lionel Messi from qualifying into the next round of any competition they have met in both Clubs and Country for the third time. UCL 2017/18 4-3 with Roma

UCL 2018/19 4-3 with Liverpool

COPA AMERICA 2019 2-0 with Brazil pic.twitter.com/4Ut0rMA1YJ — Dr. SylArt™ (@SylArt_Medad) July 3, 2019

Alisson vs Messi in knockout competitions. There is only one winner 🐐 #AB1 pic.twitter.com/7u1MMjNUDE — AOC15 (@B2BRole) July 3, 2019

*Messi trying the same thing he did against Liverpool* Alisson: Not today! 🖤 https://t.co/5CUK0Biv51 — S🅰muel Chuku (@G4_gates) July 3, 2019

Don Alisson Becker Vs Messi Roma 3-0

Liverpool 4-0

Brasil 2-0 Alisson curse continues for messi#CopaAmerica https://t.co/NQ7BYC2tCz pic.twitter.com/ezTFnnATaR — Farhan Khan (Suhaib Romee) (@Farhankhan0634) July 3, 2019

Brazil will now play either of Chile or Peru in the finals of the 2019 Copa America, scheduled for Sunday, 7th July.