Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Lionel Messi after another bad performance sees Argentina crash out of Copa America 2019

The Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi rivalry was renewed on social media after Lionel Messi was a bystander in Argentina’s 2-0 loss to Brazil in the Copa America 2019 semifinals.
Lionel Messi hardly impacted the game as a strong Brazil side swept past Argentina 2-0 in the semifinal. He did hit the post once with a finely struck half-volley but that was about it.
However, the match itself wasn’t without controversy as the referee didn’t use VAR throughout what was a high-strung, fiesty game. A clear Argentina penalty, when Sergio Aguero was attacked off the ball by Dani Alves, wasn’t given and the incident not referred to VAR either.
Instead, Brazil would go on and score their second from that very same play, with Gabriel Jesus embarking on a brilliant run before setting up Roberto Firmino to kill off the game.
Naturally, as Lionel Messi’s wait for his first internatioal trophy with Argentina continues, Cristiano Ronaldo fans took to twitter to pile on the misery and troll the Barcelona star.
Most of the tweets centred on how Ronaldo had captured two international trophies – Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League recently – while Messi is still trophy-less on the international stage.
Here are a compilation of the best tweets for you to browse through and have a laugh. Enjoy.
Don’t ever compare my Goat to Other player.#Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal 🇵🇹
2-0
Lionel #Messi for Argentina 🇦🇷
My GOAT 😉
The End.
wake me up when Messi wins a Tropy for Argentina and we can start. pic.twitter.com/qQR72ruDij
Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal 🇵🇹
🏟️ 158 Caps
⚽ 88 Goals (71- competitive goals)
🏆 2 Trophies
Lionel Messi for Argentina 🇦🇷
🏟️ 135 Caps
⚽ 68 Goals (36- competitive goals)
🏆 0 Trophy#CR7 #Ronaldo #BestForAReason
Messi in big games be like #messi #argentina #lionelmessi #leomessi #fcb #fcbarcelona #barcelona #copaamerica #brasil #brazil #real #madrid #realmadrid #troll #funny #memes #football #futbol #futebol #soccer #cr7 #Ronaldo #cristianoronaldo #cristiano #barca #barça pic.twitter.com/L06pFyF7MH
😁 cristiano ronaldo for portugal 🇵🇹 2-0 lionel messi for argentina against b… messi trying to carry argentina to international trophy
Don't ever tell me Lionel Messi is the GOAT ever again. Dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League and International Football, but he can be the GOAT of La Liga if he wants. Must be fun scoring braces against Huesca and Getafe every weekend.
Brazil: 2 – Argentina 0. #CopaAmerica #Brazil #Argentina #ArgentinavsBrasil #LionelMessi #Messi
– International Trophy Wins –
Cristiano Ronaldo: 2
Lionel Messi: 0
2-0 Messi Curse 😂😂🤣🤣
Lionel Messi should quit Argentina. The golden generation underperformed yet again.
Cristiano Ronaldo won 2 trophies with players you forget which teams they play for
I know my GOAT pic.twitter.com/WVEgPrc9v7
Trophies this season:
Cristiano Ronaldo: 3
Lionel Messi: 1
Ronaldo deserves ballon dor pic.twitter.com/iyuoLVKpea
Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi at the age of 31
Ronaldo
Games: 48
Goals: 51
Assists: 15
Champions league 🏆
Euros 2016 🏆
Messi
Games: 55
Goals: 51
Assists: 19
LaLiga 🏆
Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal 🇵🇹
🏟️ 158 Caps
⚽ 88 Goals (71- competitive goals)
🏆 2 Trophies
Lionel Messi for Argentina 🇦🇷
🏟️ 135 Caps
⚽ 68 Goals (36- competitive goals)
🏆 0 Trophy pic.twitter.com/RfmDNwgm6N
Shame.
Please don't compare Lionel Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo..
CR7 , two International trophies
LM10 , Nothing
See the comparison…GOAT is proved ..
#BRAxARG
Lionel Messi writes Cristiano Ronaldo, asks for international manual on country glory. 😂
choose your GOAT wisely, I keep saying.
Dear Lionel Messi,
FYI Hahahahaha
Best Regards,
Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/fbAtEGzdAX
If Argentina would have won #BRAxARG Lionel Messi would have taken the credit. Now that they have lost, Messi Must take the blame. That is where @Cristiano beats Messi.
How can you be the greatest of all time if you cannot inspire your kinsmen to a single international trophy?….just how?
Maradona did.
Pele did.
Cristiano Ronaldo did.
Lionel Messi didn't.
To be very honest ehn, there are levels to this GOAT thing.
Messi vs Cr7
No international trophy for Lionel Messi the same year Cristiano Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League?
How can you call Lionel Messi the greatest of all time when he has never won a major trophy with Argentina's national team. All his major achievements are tied to Barcelona.
That's an insult to real GOAT'S like Cristiano Ronaldo, Maradona and Pele. pic.twitter.com/A4s5kISUwH
— -CR7 Paaji- (@Kakarla07) July 3, 2019
No international trophy for Lionel Messi the same year Cristiano Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League?
pic.twitter.com/TaEZZ9NTq5
Cristiano Ronaldo:
International tournaments played: 9
International tournament wins: 2
Lionel Messi:
International tournaments played: 10
International tournament wins: 0 pic.twitter.com/xRM7VcTn03
Lionel Messi’s Copa America Campaign:
Games Played: 5
Goals: 1 (Penalty)
Assists: 0
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Nations League Campaign:
Games played: 2
Goals: 3
Assists: 0
Some can perform for their countries, while others cannot. pic.twitter.com/0lt1XOG9df
Top 3 active International goalscorers:
🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (88)
🇮🇳 Sunil Chhetri (68)
🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (68)#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/WEJSLXP6kR
Lionel Messi: Only Cristiano Ronaldo can bring back glory to Argentina football team. #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/PVjgeKEYyg
🇧🇷 Brazil 2-0 Argentina 🇦🇷
🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo 2-0 Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/AfuY0Q2kD7
Competitive Goals for National Teams
Diego Maradona (17) + Lionel Messi (36) – 53 Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo – 71 Goals
King CR7 for a reason 🐐 pic.twitter.com/NW9WlWsWHH
Lionel Messi once contributed 0 goals and 0 assists in the 2019 COPA America tournament. He is a fraud 🤣
