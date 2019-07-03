Copa America |

Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Lionel Messi after another bad performance sees Argentina crash out of Copa America 2019

The Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi rivalry was renewed on social media after Lionel Messi was a bystander in Argentina’s 2-0 loss to Brazil in the Copa America 2019 semifinals.

Lionel Messi hardly impacted the game as a strong Brazil side swept past Argentina 2-0 in the semifinal. He did hit the post once with a finely struck half-volley but that was about it.

However, the match itself wasn’t without controversy as the referee didn’t use VAR throughout what was a high-strung, fiesty game. A clear Argentina penalty, when Sergio Aguero was attacked off the ball by Dani Alves, wasn’t given and the incident not referred to VAR either.

Instead, Brazil would go on and score their second from that very same play, with Gabriel Jesus embarking on a brilliant run before setting up Roberto Firmino to kill off the game.

Naturally, as Lionel Messi’s wait for his first internatioal trophy with Argentina continues, Cristiano Ronaldo fans took to twitter to pile on the misery and troll the Barcelona star.

Most of the tweets centred on how Ronaldo had captured two international trophies – Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League recently – while Messi is still trophy-less on the international stage.

Here are a compilation of the best tweets for you to browse through and have a laugh. Enjoy.

 

 

 

