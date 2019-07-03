WATCH: Lionel Messi’s freekick is plucked out of thin air by Brazilian ‘keeper Alisson in Copa America 2019

Over the past couple of years, Alisson Backer has grown to become a complete force in goalkeeping. When facing Lionel Messi’s teams, the Brazilian looks all the more effective – a case in point: the wonderful save he made off Messi’s freekick in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals.

The incident happened during the 65th minute, when Messi ran at the Brazil defence, only to be brought down by Dani Alves around 25 yards away from goal. The 32-year-old then lined the ball up for a freekick that was within range.

However, Alisson had other plans. As Messi bent the ball over the freekick wall with power, the Liverpool forward easily read the flight of the ball and claimed it out of thin air once it reached him.

Needless to say, had it been any other goalkeeper, the result would have been very different.

This is Alisson’s third win against Messi-led sides in the past couple of years. In 2018, he used to play for AS Roma when they knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League 17-18 in the last-eight round. And in May 2019, Alisson’s new club Liverpool knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League 18-19 in the semi-finals.

Earlier today, his team knocked out Messi’s team yet again as Brazil defeated Argentina 2-0 in the Copa America semi-finals, to qualify for the finals to be held on 7th July.