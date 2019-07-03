Angry Lionel Messi slams refereeing and hints at too much Brazil influence as Argentina crash out of Copa America 2019

Lionel Messi was clearly not a happy man after Argentina’s 2-0 loss to Brazil in the Copa America 2019 semifinal and vented out his feelings after the match.

Lionel Messi was an anonymous spectator as a well-drilled Brazil side put Argentina to the sword in the Copa America 2019 semifinal – but the match wasn’t without controversy.

There were a couple of instances where the usage of VAR could have easily resulted in an Argentina penalty – namely when Dani Alves took out Sergio Aguero in the penalty box but the referee didn’t stop play, only for Brazil to counter attack and score at the other end immediately.

Speaking to the press after the match, Lionel Messi was not a happy camper.

He questioned why the officials never used VAR throughout the match and even went on to suggest that CONMEBOL should look into the refereeing – before taking a jibe at Brazil by suggesting that it won’t happen since they’ve got too much influence.

#CopaAmerica Messi evidentemente molesto hace llamado a @CONMEBOL por los arbitrajes. Hace un repaso al VAR y la calidad de los colegiados: "en esta copa se cansaron de cobrar boludeces. Mano boludas, fueras boludas, penales pelotudos". pic.twitter.com/1f8ApRqMFM — Felipe Ovalle (@FelipeOvalle) July 3, 2019

#SelecciónArgentina Messi: "SE CANSARON DE COBRAR BOLUDECES en la #CopaAmérica y no fueron al VAR. INCREÍBLE" pic.twitter.com/GjkAoGtIEW — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 3, 2019

Lionel Messi was a non-factor for most of the match, barring a freekick that Alisson saved easily and a wicked half-volley that crashed off the post. Brazil, on the other hand, were a well drilled collective that put Argentina to the sword with their intensity and fluidity in attack.

Gabriel Jesus was, undoubtedly, the best player on the pitch and finished with a goal and an assist to his name.

