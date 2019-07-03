WATCH: Blatant penalty on Sergio Aguero not given as Brazil continue to play and score at the other end

Earlier on Tuesday night, hosts Brazil thumped arch-rivals Argentina 2-0 to book a spot in the finals of the 2019 Copa America. Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino helped them reach the finals of the tournament after a gap of twelve long years.

Meanwhile, Argentina fans are enraged after the referee failed to give La Albiceleste an obvious penalty after Sergio Aguero got fouled in the Brazil box. And what’s worse, in the counter-attack that followed immediately afterwards, the Canaries helped themselves to their second goal which decided the fate of the game.

Check out the video right here:

La jugada previa al segundo gol y el reclamado penal contra Agüero. pic.twitter.com/OpGG9zOYkx — Gustavo Arballo (@GustArballo) July 3, 2019

You can clearly see Aguero advancing into the Brazil penalty box and being brought down with a poorly timed challenge, but for some reason, the referee turned a blind eye to the incident and play went on.

A minute later, Gabriel Jesus found himself running towards the Argentine defenders before picking out Roberto Firmino with a perfect pass. The Liverpool forward who was unmarked and free, only had to aim his shot beyond Argentina’s goalkeeper Franco Armani. He did exactly that and Brazil celebrated a two-nil lead with less than twenty minutes left on the clock.

Brazil will now face either of Chile or Peru in the 2019 Copa America finals, scheduled to be held on Sunday, 7th July.