5 Talking points from Brazil’s 2-0 win over Argentina in Copa America 2019 semifinals

Lionel Messi was once again a quiet spectator as Brazil proved they were by far the stronger collective with an emphatic 2-0 win over arch rivals Argentina in the first Copa America 2019 semifinals.

FOX Sports Asia runs through some of the talking points to emerge from the game.

#5 Lionel Messi once again anonymous

Argentina could get away with it against Venezuela in the quarterfinals when Lionel Messi had a quiet game but not against a team the quality of Brazil.

The Barcelona star was once again scarcely involved in the match except for a couple of brief moments, including one when he smacked a half volley against the post.

For the longest time, the question has been how can Argentina get the best out of Lionel Messi. And that, based on today’s performance, still hasn’t been answered.

#4 Tite has moulded Brazil into a strong collective

Mind you, this is Brazil without Neymar. Perhaps that’s why they were so fluid or perhaps more praise should be showered on Tite, who has moulded this group of brilliant players into a strong, collective unit.

They defend tightly together and when they attack, the off the ball running and intensity on display is fantastic to watch. To harken back to 2014, this team is everything the team that lost 7-1 to Germany wasn’t.

Tite has absolutely overseen a resurgence in Brazilian football.

#3 Gabriel Jesus supreme

Gabriel Jesus’ name doesn’t crop up alongside the Kylian Mbappes when people discuss who will be the young stars to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

But it absolutely should.

Today, Jesus was fantastic against Argentina. His off the ball running, his ability to take on a man at pace. His passing. His link up play with Bobby Firmino and his work rate. And not to mention the goal and the assist.

Gabriel Jesus was immense in every aspect and absolutely overshadowed Lionel Messi. In fact, he was to Brazil what Messi should have been to Argentina.

#2 No Neymar, no problem

Some quarters felt that a Brazil team without Neymar would actually be better off. Perhaps that is true after all. Brazil hardly missed its star player as the team banded together as a brilliant collective.

They worked hard for each other, with the attackers tracking back regularly to help out the defence. They attacked together too, with Dani Alves heavily involved in orchestrating play from the inside right channel.

Even Philippe Coutinho, who had a torrid 2018/19 season at Barcelona, looked like a world beater in moments, dropping back to pull the strings.

#1 Lionel Messi’s wait continues

Lionel Messi’s wait for a first international trophy with Argentina continues. He may have dragged them to 3 Copa America finals and 1 World Cup final but they fell short on each occasion.

Today, they stumble at the semifinal stage.

Until and unless Argentina find a tactic that truly unleashes Lionel Messi’s ability, it looks like the wait is going to continue.