Copa America 2019 results: Brazil 2 – 0 Argentina

Hosts Brazil have entered the finals of the ongoing 2019 Copa America tournament after thwarting Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the semi-finals on Tuesday, July 2.

Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino scored the goals that helped the hosts overcome their arch-rivals in the hotly-contested encounter. While Jesus scored in the 19th minute, Firmino’s strike came in the 71st minute.

Brazil began the match well, attempting a shot on goal straightaway after kickoff, but Firmino was offside. The Canaries subsequently sent in waves after waves of attacks on the Argentine box and their persistence was finally rewarded in the 19th minute thanks to a solid finish from Gabriel Jesus. Firmino was credited with the assist.

Sergio Aguero produced a solid header in the 30th minute but his shot simply bounced off the bar and denied Argentina a much-deserved goal.

Later on, in the second half, La Albiceleste began well by forcing Brazil back into their own box, but goals still evaded them. They came close to scoring once again as Lionel Messi’s shot beat Alisson the Brazil goalkeeper, but the ball struck the post and got cleared away.

A tiny bit of carelessness from the part of Argentina resulted in an exposed backline and Brazil took a chance once again in the 71st minute, as Jesus charged at the defenders before finding Firmino in acres of space and passing him the ball.

Firmino’s deft shot was too much for Argentina ‘keeper Franco Armani and the hosts gained a 2-0 lead, which they preserved until the end of full-time.

This was the Canaries’ first Copa America finals’ entry after 2007. This time, they have made their entry into the finals in style, but not conceding a single goal throughout the tournament so far.

Brazil will now face either of Chile or Peru in the all-important game, scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 7th.