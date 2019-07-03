WATCH: Gabriel Jesus embarks on a brilliant dribble and sets up Roberto Firmino for an easy goal against Argentina in Copa America 2019

Gabriel Jesus has been one of Brazil’s best in this match and he proved just how lethal a player he is, leading a counter attack from inside his own half and dribbling into the opposition penalty area before teeing up Firmino for 2-0.

Argentinan defenders were left clutching on to wind as Gabriel Jesus turned on the after burners, thrusting into the Argentina penalty box before teeing up Bobby Firmino for a tap in.

The Manchester City striker picked the ball up in his own half and breezed past an Argentinian midfielder, rode out the challenge of club teammate Nicolas Otamendi, sat Juan Foyth down on his bottom and squared the ball to Roberto Firmino for an easy tap in.

Wonderful stuff from the young striker and rightfully, everyone of his teammates are running to celebrate with him first before Firmino.

That’s 2-0 to Brazil and they should be, unless Messi pulls a jackrabbit out of the hat, through to the finals of the Copa America 2019.

#CopaAmerica ¡GOOOOOOOOOL! Firmino empuja el balón para poner el segundo. Gran contragolpe de Brasil que aprovechó Firmino. Brasil 🇧🇷 2-0 🇦🇷 Argentina ⏱ Min. 71 EN VIVO

(Video credits: Desportes Canal 4)