WATCH: Messi crashes a half volley against the post as Argentina still trail Brazil in Copa America 2019

Lionel Messi and Argentina have grown into the game in the second half and provided a much sterner test for the Brazilian defence. One such instance of sustained attack ended with Messi crashing a half volley against the post.

Alisson is well beaten.

Messi latches on to the rebound and whips in a ball across the face of the goal but Sergio Aguero just about can’t get his foot to the ball to prod it in.

Argentina have emerged from the half time break looking like a new team, putting the hosts under pressure. Brazil still look threatening on the counter attack but Argentina are unmistakably doing more of the running here.

Still 1-0 to Brazi, though.

